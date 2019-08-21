Woman (35) to appear in court in connection with murder of toddler Sanita Cawley

A 35-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Cork toddler Sanita Cawley last month.

The 2 year-old was found in critical condition at an apartment in Cork city on 5 July, and was rushed to Cork University Hospital shortly with sustained bone fractures and a serious head injury.

She was later pronounced dead, and gardaí subsequently began a murder investigation and conducted door-to-door searches in the Ballinlough area of the city.

Voluntary statements were taken from Sanita’s father and his girlfriend, who is not the child’s mother.

The couple was in the apartment where the toddler was found when the alarm was raised.

The results of a post-mortem into Sanita’s death were not released for operational reasons.

The woman was arrested over her death this morning, and is expected to appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am.

