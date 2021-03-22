Coronavirus: One death and 520 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 520 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET said that one new death had been reported.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland is now 231,119. There have been a total of 4,588 deaths related to Covid-19 here to date.

Of the cases notified today:

258 are men / 262 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

242 in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 158 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 359 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised. A total of 81 of these are in intensive care. There has been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 19 March, 668,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

487,466 people have received their first dose

181,063 people have received their second dose

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“As we begin to experience the benefits of vaccination, it is a reminder of what we are collectively working towards, a vaccination rollout that, along with our other protective measures, will end this pandemic,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said.

“People have worked exceptionally hard over the past three months to reduce transmission in our communities.

We have shown time and again that we can act collectively to protect one another. Please keep this going over the coming weeks.