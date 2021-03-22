#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 March 2021
Coronavirus: One death and 520 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 22 Mar 2021, 6:02 PM
48,620 Views 105 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5388039
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A FURTHER 520 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET said that one new death had been reported.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland is now 231,119. There have been a total of 4,588 deaths related to Covid-19 here to date.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 258 are men / 262 are women
  • 79% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 28 years old
  • 242 in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 158 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 359 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised. A total of 81 of these are in intensive care. There has been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 19 March, 668,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 

  • 487,466 people have received their first dose
  • 181,063 people have received their second dose

“As we begin to experience the benefits of vaccination, it is a reminder of what we are collectively working towards, a vaccination rollout that, along with our other protective measures, will end this pandemic,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said.

“People have worked exceptionally hard over the past three months to reduce transmission in our communities.

We have shown time and again that we can act collectively to protect one another. Please keep this going over the coming weeks.

The Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said the latest figures show that 60% of disease incidence is taking place through close contact transmission and 24% in the community.

“59% of transmissions are occurring in households. Outside of the household, almost half of transmissions are occurring in social gatherings and the workplace,” he said.

