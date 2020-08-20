This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 August, 2020
Coronavirus: One death and 136 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have provided an update this evening on the spread of the disease.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 96,152 Views 159 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed one further death of a patient diagnosed with Covid-19 and 136 new confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland.

The number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have died now stands at 1,776 and there have been 27,676 confirmed cases. 

Of the new cases notified today, 11 are determined as being the result of community transmission.

51 of cases are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford 5 in Meath and the  remaining 14 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal. Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow. 

Acting chief medical officer Dr. Ronan Glynn has said the core message to people is to “limit your social networks”.

“Stick to a limit of 6 people from no more than 3 households indoors, and 15 people outdoors.  Risk assess your environment and do not stay if it doesn’t feel safe,” he said.

Remember that the virus wants large groups to gather together in order to spread. Do not give it the opportunity. We can continue to suppress this disease in Ireland by working together and staying apart.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group has said that one of the concerns is that new outbreaks are “widely distributed”. 

“The R-number is now at or above 1.2. There are two concerns now, the number of new cases per day remains high and the pattern has changed from large outbreaks in specific settings to much smaller outbreaks widely distributed across the country,” he said.

“The measures announced this week, asking us to stay apart, aim to suppress Covid-19 in the community.”

