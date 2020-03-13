This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Covid-19: Irish courts to only hear 'urgent cases' in the coming weeks

The decision was made to avoid the “over concentration of people in one room or place”.

By Sean Murray Friday 13 Mar 2020, 6:46 PM
1 hour ago 4,243 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5046111
Image: Shutterstock/Krzysztof Skalny
Image: Shutterstock/Krzysztof Skalny

THE COURT SERVICE has said that only urgent cases, or cases not involving witnesses, will go ahead in the coming weeks in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This will free up judges to hear the cases which need to go ahead, in much emptier courtrooms across our estate,” the courts service said.

The changes brought in today follow updated advice from the HSE, Chief Justice and presidents of each court jurisdiction.

They’re being made to avoid the “over concentration of people in one room or place” and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, these courts will adjourn on consent any appeal that is listed between now and 3 April. 

The High Court will have limited sittings to deal with non-criminal business. It will sit to hear matters of habeas corpus, extradition, bail applications, injunctions and their enforcement, wardship matters and urgent judicial review applications.

Bail applications and extradition hearings will be conducted via video link.

In the Circuit Court, ongoing trials will continue to their conclusion but no new jury trials will commence. Custody sentencing cases will be dealt with as usual or via video link.

The solicitors of defendants are to inform their clients that not attend if on bail. A judge will be available to sit on each circuit to hear urgent applications.

Family Law lists will be adjourned to 20 April. The Circuit Family Law Courts will, on a temporary basis, accept consent adjournment applications by email where both parties email independently. The same will apply on circuit civil law courts.

In the District Court, parties with non-urgent cases are no longer required to attend court. The District Court will continue to hear “urgent matters only”. 

In certain instances, criminal law, family law and child care law cases will be considered urgent and appropriate provisions be made. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie