Covid-19: Italy recruits retired doctors as around the world, countries respond to virus

COUNTRIES AROUND THE world are taking increasingly drastic measures to cope with the threat of coronavirus.

Today, Italy began recruiting retired doctors as part of efforts to bolster the healthcare system with 20,000 additional staff and fight the virus.

The measure was one of several adopted by the government during an all-night cabinet meeting that came after the country reported 49 more deaths.

The government’s most immediate concern is that Covid-19 infections that had been largely contained to pockets of the richer north will start spreading into the poorer and less medically equipped south.

The World Health Organization concluded a mission to Italy on Friday by recommending the government keep “a strong focus on containment measures”.

The government said that the medical recruitment drive should help double the staff of hospitals’ respiratory and infectious disease departments.

It should also increase the number of intensive care beds from 5,000 to 7,500 in the coming days.

Greece

In Greece, a row has erupted between doctors and the Church of Greece over whether to restrict Holy Communion in churches.

The federation of hospital doctors this week stressed that no exception “for religious, sacramental or metaphysical reasons” should be made to state health warnings.

Greece has so far confirmed 45 coronavirus cases, most of them among a group of pilgrims that travelled to Israel and Egypt last month.

But in the run-up to Orthodox Easter in April, the church is holding its ground.

“It’s not possible to shut down churches, or to not give out Holy Communion,” bishop Chrysostomos of Patras, one of the areas with the most virus cases, said this week.

“Whoever believes that holy communion is life has nothing to fear, it’s a matter of faith.

“Across the centuries, there is no case of sickness spreading through Holy Communion,” he told Open TV.

There is concern as mainly elderly Greeks have started flocking to church for Orthodox Easter prayers.

A woman in Athens wears a face mask. Source: PA Images

Around the world

Many governments have imposed restrictions on visitors from China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

In Iran, newly-elected politician Fatemeh Rahabar, 55, died from the virus as the number of infections there rose by more than 1,000 overnight, with 145 deaths.

Serbia said it might deploy the army to keep the virus at bay, while in Switzerland the military is being readied to provide support services at hospitals after 210 new cases were reported on Friday.

French health minister Olivier Veran said children will be banned from visiting patients in hospitals and other health facilities across the country, and patients will be limited to one adult visit at a time.

Spanish officials have announced a month-long closure of 200 centres in and around Madrid where the elderly go for daytime care and activities.

The BBC is also reporting that Barcelona Marathon, which was scheduled for 15 March, has been postponed.

It’ll now take place on 25 October.

The global death toll from coronavirus has risen above 3,400, with more than 100,000 cases now reported.

The Netherlands reported its first virus death on Friday, while Malta, Serbia, Slovakia, Peru, Togo, Colombia and Cameroon announced their first cases of the condition as it continues its spread across the world.

The 100,000 figure of global infections dwarfs other major outbreaks in recent decades, such as Sars, Mers and Ebola.

But the virus is still much less widespread than annual flu epidemics, which result in up to five million annual severe cases around the world and 290,000-650,000 deaths each year, according to the World Health Organisation.

According to the most extensive study of the effect of the virus on patients, Covid-19 was benign in 80.9% of cases, “serious” in 13.8% and “critical” in 4.7%. The remaining 0.6% was not specified.

China reported 99 new coronavirus cases today, its first daily increase of less than 100 since January 20. The government reported 28 deaths in the 24 hours through to midnight on Friday.

Overall, China now has 22,177 patients in treatment, while 55,404 have been released.

South Korea, the hardest-hit country outside China, has reported 448 new cases to bring its total to 7,041.

With reporting from Press Association and Dominic McGrath