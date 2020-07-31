This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: No deaths and 38 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 31 Jul 2020, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 43,068 Views 62 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5165133
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at the Department of Health briefing last night.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at the Department of Health briefing last night.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at the Department of Health briefing last night.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 

A further 38 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases in this country to 26,065.

There have been a total of 1,763 deaths related to coronavirus.

Out of today’s cases, 22 are men and 16 are women. The median age of the new cases is 30, with 82% under 45 years of age. 

Thirty-two of the newly reported cases are in Dublin or Kildare, with 26 linked to current outbreaks or to close contacts of confirmed cases. 

Last night, health officials expressed concern after 85 new cases were reported

Of the 123 cases reported in the last two days, at least 19 are from community transmission, with 20 cases under investigation. 

Over the last two days, 44 cases have been linked to Kildare, while 33 were confirmed in Dublin. 

Yesterday, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed that a significant number of cases were linked to an outbreak at a meat factory in Naas, Kildare. Today, he said that “mass testing has now taken place in relation to a number of known outbreaks”.

He warned that Ireland “may be beginning to see more cases which we cannot link to outbreaks or close contacts”.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will continue to monitor this situation closely over the coming days,” he said. 

Earlier today, HSE Chief Paul Reid asked people not to be scared but instead be diligent this weekend following the spike in cases. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Isolation

The Department of Health also said that a survey of GPs have revealed that the vast majority of patients who had contacted them with coronavirus-like symptoms in the past week had not been self-isolating since their symptoms began. 

Glynn stressed the importance of self-isolation if people have any flu-like symptoms. 

“Without this individual action we simply will not break the chains of transmission and we will put many people at risk of infection,” he said. 

He re-iterated his warning that people should take all the necessary precautions this weekend. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (62)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie