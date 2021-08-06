Coronavirus: 1,782 new cases confirmed in Ireland

THE GOVERNMENT PRESS Office has confirmed 1,782 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 met this morning and were informed of today’s case numbers; its members were informed that Donegal, Louth and Galway are showing very high incidence rates of Covid-19.
The committee was told that as of this morning, 193 patients in hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus disease and a total of 28 people are in intensive care units with the illness.
Yesterday, 1,491 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 193 patients with the illness in hospital, 28 of whom were in intensive care.
As of Wednesday, there has been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland. Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.
Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.
Over 6 million vaccine doses have now been administered, comprising almost 3.2 million first doses and over 2.85 million people fully vaccinated.
