This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of Covid-19 cases worldwide passes 'tragic milestone' of five million

Over 325,000 people have lost their lives from the coronavirus.

By AFP Thursday 21 May 2020, 7:31 AM
19 minutes ago 941 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104237
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation has said more than five million people have been infected by Covid-19 across the globe.

The total cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in under six months since the outbreak first emerged in China last December. Over 325,000 people have lost their lives.

WHO emergencies director Dr Michael Ryan said the five million cases mark would be a “tragic milestone”.

The UN agency’s chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there were 106,662 cases reported to WHO on Tuesdsay, the most in a single day since the outbreak began.

Last night, health officials confirmed the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland has risen to 24,315, with 1,571 deaths.

The new figures come as nations have been dramatically ramping up their testing programmes. But the pandemic is still unfolding.

“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” Tedros told a virtual press conference as his agency warned of rising infection figures in poorer countries.

Tedros added: “We’re very concerned about the rising numbers of cases in low- and middle-income countries.”

Meanwhile, the WHO’s annual gathering of member states agreed on Tuesday to an independent probe into its coronavirus response amid mounting US criticism over its handling of the pandemic.

US president Donald Trump made public a letter he sent to Tedros, saying that if the WHO did not commit to “major substantive improvements” within 30 days, he would permanently freeze funding to the organisation and reconsider US membership.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The US is the biggest contributor to the WHO’s budget and has already suspended funding, accusing the organisation of severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus.

Pressed on the ultimatum, Tedros said only: “We have received the letter and we are looking into it.”

The WHO agreed that an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of “the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic” should be conducted at the “earliest possible moment”.

Asked on Wednesday when that might be, Tedros said: “When all the conditions we need are actually met”. 

 © AFP 2020 with reporting from Stephen McDermott.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie