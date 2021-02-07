#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 12 deaths and 1,024 new cases confirmed in Ireland

NPHET confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 5:39 PM
36 minutes ago 32,842 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5347581
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 1,024 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 12 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 3,686, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 203,568. Validation of HSPC data has led to the denotification of 4 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 490 are men / 533 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties*

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. There have been 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The new five-day moving average is 1,044.8, with a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now at 338.2.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

*County data is considered provisional as the method of reporting is dynamic, and are constantly being validated and updated.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie