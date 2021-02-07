Coronavirus: 12 deaths and 1,024 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,024 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 12 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 3,686, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 203,568. Validation of HSPC data has led to the denotification of 4 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today:

490 are men / 533 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties*

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. There have been 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The new five-day moving average is 1,044.8, with a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now at 338.2.

*County data is considered provisional as the method of reporting is dynamic, and are constantly being validated and updated.