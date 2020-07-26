Coronavirus: No deaths and 12 new cases in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.
The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 12 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.
This means that there has now been a total of 1,764 Covid related deaths in Ireland.
The number of confirmed cases here is now 25,881.
