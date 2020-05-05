Cocooners allowed leave home from today; WHO rebukes Trump over virus claim: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

HEALTH OFFICIALS IRELAND have confirmed that a further 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths here to 1,319.
As the country gets to grips with the roadmap for lifting restrictions, with restrictions easing slightly from today, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed a further 266 cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 21,772.
Publicans’ groups, meanwhile, have proposed a series of radical plans aimed at getting the government to allow bars to re-open before 10 August while, internationally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said Washington has provided no evidence to support “speculative” claims by the US president that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- Health officials confirmed 16 more deaths and 266 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.
- The country’s Covid-19 restrictions, in place since 27 March, are changing slightly from today.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has said the level of secondary deaths occurring in the country during the Covid-19 crisis will be considered by the Cabinet every three weeks.
- Aer Lingus is to conduct a review after pictures emerged of an almost full flight with no apparent evidence of social distancing measures.
- Publicans’ groups have proposed a series of radical plans aimed at getting the government to allow bars to re-open before 10 August.
- Official guidelines on sexual activity and Covid-19 were prompted by a radio interview in which the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer said there was no expectation on the public to stop being “intimate” while travel restrictions remained in place.
- Ireland will provide €18 million towards a global effort to find a vaccine and effective treatments for Covid-19.
- The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to discuss the latest situation in the battle against coronavirus.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that Washington had provided no evidence to support “speculative” claims by US president Donald Trump that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.
- Queens University Belfast has received funding to develop a rapid diagnostic test for Covid-19.
- Stormont’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has raised concerns about setting milestone dates in Northern Ireland’s coronavirus exit strategy.
- The number of deaths worldwide from Covid-19 has passed 250,000.
- Italians have started visiting relatives and returning to work as the country eases back on the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
