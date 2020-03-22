People urged to keep distance on Mother's Day and Italy records almost 800 deaths in a day: Today's Covid-19 main points

The convoys of the Italian Army from Bergamo transport the bodies of the deceased for Covid-19 to the cemetery of Ferrara

LAST NIGHT, ANOTHER 102 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus were announced in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number to 785.

It now means that there are 893 confirmed cases on the island of Ireland with the North reporting 22 new diagnoses yesterday, bringing the total there to 108.

With the numbers increasing, social distancing continues to be important, even today, on Mother’s Day. The HSE is urging people to continue to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

It’s Mother’s Day today and here’s some advice on how to celebrate the day while keeping social distancing.

The Chief Medical Officer and the Minister for Health have issued a warning to pubs that are still open that they could face being forcibly closed.

Wicklow County Council has closed the upper car park of Glendalough, including food franchises in the area, due to concerns regarding social distancing requirements.

The HSE is due to hold a media briefing, which will be streamed on social media, at 11am this morning.

