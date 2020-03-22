This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 March, 2020
People urged to keep distance on Mother's Day and Italy records almost 800 deaths in a day: Today's Covid-19 main points

102 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 13,926 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054023
The convoys of the Italian Army from Bergamo transport the bodies of the deceased for Covid-19 to the cemetery of Ferrara
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The convoys of the Italian Army from Bergamo transport the bodies of the deceased for Covid-19 to the cemetery of Ferrara
The convoys of the Italian Army from Bergamo transport the bodies of the deceased for Covid-19 to the cemetery of Ferrara
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

Updated 10 minutes ago

LAST NIGHT, ANOTHER 102 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus were announced in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number to 785. 

It now means that there are 893 confirmed cases on the island of Ireland with the North reporting 22 new diagnoses yesterday, bringing the total there to 108.

With the numbers increasing, social distancing continues to be important, even today, on Mother’s Day. The HSE is urging people to continue to comply with Covid-19 guidelines. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points: 

  • 102 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic last night, bringing the total number to 785. 
  • It’s Mother’s Day today and here’s some advice on how to celebrate the day while keeping social distancing. 
  • The Chief Medical Officer and the Minister for Health have issued a warning to pubs that are still open that they could face being forcibly closed. 
  • Wicklow County Council has closed the upper car park of Glendalough, including food franchises in the area, due to concerns regarding social distancing requirements. 
  • The HSE is due to hold a media briefing, which will be streamed on social media, at 11am this morning. 

In international coronavirus news: 

  • Italy has shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that brought its fatalities to 4,825.
  • Spain has mobilised 52,000 additional health workers and is racing to finish construction of field hospital as the country reported 1,326 more deaths. 
  • EasyJet has apologised after it emerged that a motivational video addressing staff about the coronavirus heavily resembled Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day speech, The Guardian has reported.  
  • Australia has announced a €36 billion spending plan to limit the economic damage of the pandemic. 
  • Millions of people in India have been asked to observe a 14-hour curfew today that is designed to test the country’s ability to fight the pandemic. 
  • Dubai carrier Emirates Airlines is suspending flights to dozens more cities, taking its total route closures past 100.
  • Singapore said it will fully shut its borders from Tuesday after recording its first two deaths.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

