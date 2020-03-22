Coronavirus: Fourth death confirmed as 121 new cases confirmed in Ireland, bringing total to 906

ANOTHER 121 PEOPLE have been confirmed to have coronavirus as health chiefs announced the fourth Irish death from the illness.

A fourth person has died, the HSE said this evening.

The announcement means there are now 906 cases in the Republic. There are now 1,034 cases on the island of Ireland.

The HSE said that is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said the latest fatality was a man in the east of the country who had an underlying health condition.

Health officials have been studying the spread of the disease through the nation and are collating data regarding age profiles and the county in which the person was infected.

Of 712 cases which they have studied so far, they found:

55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases

The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU

159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)

There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 44%, close contact accounts for 23% and travel abroad accounts for 33%.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

“Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to Covid-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

“It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

“Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”