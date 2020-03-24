Government expected to announce further restrictions and UK put in lockdown: Today's Covid-19 main points

A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin

A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin

HEALTH CHIEFS CONFIRMED a further 219 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,125.

Two more deaths were also confirmed, meaning six people have died from the virus here.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a tough suite of measures across the UK to enforce people staying in their homes.

Johnson said that from now on people will only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical need and travelling to work only when absolutely necessary.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

A further 219 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases to 1,125.

The government is expected to announce restrictions for public parks and open spaces today, following large gatherings at Glendalough and other public places over the weekend.

Pressure is growing on the construction industry to down tools and clear sites, but industry chiefs have said they have been instructed to continue coming into work but to adhere to HSE guidelines.

Queen’s University Belfast has been awarded a €315,000 grant in a bid to find a vaccine for coronavirus.

In international coronavirus news: