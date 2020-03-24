This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Government expected to announce further restrictions and UK put in lockdown: Today's Covid-19 main points

There are 1,125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 8:17 AM
27 minutes ago 10,313 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5055516
A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin
A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

HEALTH CHIEFS CONFIRMED a further 219 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,125. 

Two more deaths were also confirmed, meaning six people have died from the virus here. 

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a tough suite of measures across the UK to enforce people staying in their homes. 

Johnson said that from now on people will only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical need and travelling to work only when absolutely necessary.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • A further 219 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases to 1,125. 
  • The government is expected to announce restrictions for public parks and open spaces today, following large gatherings at Glendalough and other public places over the weekend.
  • Pressure is growing on the construction industry to down tools and clear sites, but industry chiefs have said they have been instructed to continue coming into work but to adhere to HSE guidelines. 
  • Queen’s University Belfast has been awarded a €315,000 grant in a bid to find a vaccine for coronavirus.

In international coronavirus news:

  • Boris Johnson has ordered a tough suite of measures across the UK to enforce people staying in their homes.
  • US President Donald Trump has said he will soon call for lifting a lockdown imposed in some parts of the country as a result of the coronavirus. 
  • China has announced that the lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in the central Hubei province. 
  • Italy has reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from Covid-19. The country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from 793 on Saturday to 651 on Sunday and 601 yesterday.

