MORE THAN €550,000 was spent on security and electrical features, including CCTV and communications systems, at the new security hut at Government Buildings in Dublin.

A cost breakdown published by the OPW today shows that €60,000 was spent on the sweeping copper-clad roof, that provides the ‘security pavillion’ with an artistic feature.

The records show that €121,219 was spent designing the building.

The OPW revealed on Wednesday that €1.4 million was spent during the construction of the new hut after Green Party TD Steven Matthews asked for details during a Finance Committee meeting. Matthews described the hut as “beautiful”.

Chair of the OPW John Conlon said at a Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday he wanted to “emphasise” that the cost followed “an extensive review of security in this campus” by members of An Garda Síochána.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the cost was “ridiculous”.

The spending records published today show €150,000 was spent on CCTV, access controls and security systems for the project.

In an accompanying statement, the OPW said the design and delivery of the project followed a “security review by An Garda Síochána Technical Advisory Group which identified weaknesses in the complex’s security system”.

Recommendations were made as a result of the review, the statement said, and security and other associated electrical costs totalled €558,118.

Advertisement

Particulars show that €143,376 was also spent on installing anti-ram, rising ramp and turnstile features. Over €40,000 was spent data, communications and fire safety systems.

The structure itself cost €283,231 to build and, when including external works to the roads, paths and drainage systems, the entire project was constructed and completed for €393,325.

Today the OPW said it acknowledges the “public concern and political scrutiny about the high costs” associated with the hut as well as the “the frustration and anger this has caused”.

It defended the price tag of the security hut, citing the need to take the security advice provided to it by gardaí. “This is a critical piece of infrastructure for the essential security of the Government buildings complex,” it said.

“Security at Government Buildings has become an increasingly serious issue in recent years.

“There have been several incidents in the complex, including vehicles ramming the gates of Leinster House in September 2010 and the gates of Government Buildings in August 2024,” the OPW’s statement adds.

Over €190,000 was spent to provide a replacement security shelter while construction was ongoing. Excluding planning and other associated fees, the project cost just over €1.1 million.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne yesterday, Fianna Fáil TD and chair of the Committee John McGuinness said: “I believe the systems behind the delivery of these projects has failed the people, the country, and the different departments that have spent that money.”

McGuinness said while he respects that the costs were mainly to do with security systems, he added that he has “no doubt that you could have done the job much cheaper“.

“There seems to be no respect for taxpayers’ money, and there seems to be no responsibility taken when something goes wrong, and we can’t allow that to continue.”

He also questioned why the contract for the security hut was “allowed to spiral to a sum of €1.4 million”.