THE CHAIR OF the Committee on Finance and Public Expenditure has said the €1.4 million spent on a security hut at Government Buildings highlights a “lack of respect for taxpayers’ money”.

The details of the cost of the security hut emerged yesterday when representatives for the Office of Public Works (OPW) appeared before the Oireachtas Committee on Finance and Public Expenditure over the €336,000 Leinster House bike shelter.

OPW chair John Conlon said he wanted to “emphasise” that the cost followed “an extensive review of security in this campus” by members of An Garda Síochána.

Advertisement

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Fianna Fáil TD and chair of the Committee John McGuinness acknowledged that there are security issues at Leinster House and “security technology” in the hut.

However, he added: “I believe the systems behind the delivery of these projects has failed the people, the country, and the different departments that have spent that money.”

McGuinness said he has “no doubt that you could have done the job much cheaper, much more efficiently and still dealt with the problems that you had in the first place”.

“There seems to be no respect for taxpayers’ money, and there seems to be no responsibility taken when something goes wrong, and we can’t allow that to continue,” added McGuinness.

He also questioned why the contract for the security hut was “allowed to spiral to a sum of €1.4 million”.

Read Next Related Reads OPW reveals new government security hut cost €1.4m (the Tánaiste says 'it's ridiculous') OPW says price of €356k bike shed would've been 'far, far lower' at initially proposed location Taoiseach 'angry and annoyed' at 'inexcusable' cost of €335k bike shelter, welcomes full review

“I know that jobs have to be done, I know that security is necessary,” said McGuinness.

“But what people are outraged about is the fact that there seems to be no control on the spending of taxpayers’ money, and very little respect for the fact that it is not government money, and there’s no oversight or responsibility taken.”