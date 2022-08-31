Dublin judge orders ‘all medical attention’ for Israeli man who claims to be on hunger strike

A JUDGE HAS ordered “all medical attention” for an Israeli activist claiming to be on a three-week hunger strike after being charged with assault and held on prison remand in Dublin.

Shahar Hlinovksy, 52, a supporter of Palestinian rights, who was of no fixed abode in Dublin 14, is accused of assault causing harm to a woman on 3 August at the junction of Blackthorn Road and Burton Hall Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18.

He appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court today.

Judge Power noted that investigating officer Garda Barry Brennan needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Hlinovsky had been charged earlier this month and consented to be remanded in custody.

When the case resumed today, he wanted to make a statement read out in court.

Advertisement

Aisling Ginger-Quinn BL, instructed by solicitor Padraig Langsch, told Judge Power it was “an unusual matter”. Counsel said her client had instructed her to read a statement into the court record.

In reply, Judge Power told the accused it was remand court.

Counsel said the defendant, who appeared via video link, was on a hunger strike.

She described him as a former citizen of Israel involved in activism, adding that his solicitor, Mr Langsch, was “extremely worried”.

Judge Power denied the request. However, he acceded to another defence application and directed “all medical attention” for the accused.

Mr Hlinovsky was further remanded in custody to appear again on 14 September. Mr Hlinovsky, who did not need an interpreter, spoke up at the end of the hearing saying, “I’ve been on hunger strike for three weeks for political and personal reasons.”

None of the facts about the alleged assault incident was outlined during the hearing, and he has not yet formally indicated a plea.

Furthermore, a decision has yet to be reached on whether the case would stay in the District Court or forward to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.