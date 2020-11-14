#Open journalism No news is bad news

There have now been over 1.3 million deaths from Covid-19 worldwide

Over 53 million have so far been infected.

By AFP Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,635 Views 4 Comments
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

COVID-19 HAS KILLED at least 1,305,039 people since emerging in China late last year, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 11am this morning.

At least 53,438,640 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 34,324,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 9,995 new deaths and 660,538 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,596, followed by France with 932 and Mexico with 568.

The US is also the worst-affected country with 244,364 deaths from 10,745,524 cases. At least 4,095,146 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 164,737 deaths from 5,810,652 cases, India with 129,188 deaths from 8,773,479 cases, Mexico with 97,624 deaths from 997,393 cases, and the United Kingdom with 51,304 deaths from 1,317,496 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 122 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 106, Spain 87, Argentina 78.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 86,325 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,303 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 420,969 deaths from 11,952,563 cases, Europe 331,620 deaths from 14,204,311 infections, and the United States and Canada 255,185 deaths from 11,031,238 cases.

Asia has reported 181,125 deaths from 11,381,191 cases, the Middle East 68,371 deaths from 2,888,458 cases, Africa 46,828 deaths from 1,950,883 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,997 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

© – AFP, 2020 

AFP

