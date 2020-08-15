This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 August, 2020
Coronavirus: 200 new cases as daily figures reach highest level since May

The figures were released this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 6:08 PM
16 minutes ago
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that 200 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here. 

There have now been a total of 27,191 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here, and 1,774 deaths as a result of the virus.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today’s increase is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May.

“We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country,” he said.

“This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.”

Of the cases notified today, 81 are based in Kildare, 56 in Dublin, 13 in Tipperary, 8 in Limerick, 6 Laois, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kilkenny, and 5 in Meath.

The other 20 cases were confirmed in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

68 cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 25 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Meanwhile, 103 of the cases are in men and 96 are women, while 68% are under 45 years of age.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (119)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
