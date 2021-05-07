Coronavirus: Four deaths and 434 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 434 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by Irish health authorities this afternoon.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that four further people with Covid-19 have died.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan is holding a weekly Covid-19 briefing this afternoon.
The latest vaccination figures from the HSE show that, as of Wednesday, 1,233,067 people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while 467,471 have received two doses.
A total of 42,974 vaccinations took place on Wednesday.
More to follow
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)