Coronavirus: Four deaths and 434 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 434 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by Irish health authorities this afternoon.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that four further people with Covid-19 have died.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan is holding a weekly Covid-19 briefing this afternoon.

The latest vaccination figures from the HSE show that, as of Wednesday, 1,233,067 people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while 467,471 have received two doses.

A total of 42,974 vaccinations took place on Wednesday.

