Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Pubs must serve 'substantial meals' to reopen, and Beijing closes schools again: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making headlines in Ireland and abroad today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 7:58 AM
44 minutes ago 5,639 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125061
A bride and groom wearing face masks as they walk at Lake Tuz in central Anatolia, Turkey, yesterday.
Image: Mustafa Kay/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A bride and groom wearing face masks as they walk at Lake Tuz in central Anatolia, Turkey, yesterday.
Image: Mustafa Kay/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THREE MORE COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Ireland. 

It means that the number of people with the coronavirus who have died here is 1,709. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also confirmed a further 14 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number in this country to 25,334.

Internationally, Beijing has closed schools and cancelled flights amid a new outbreak of the virus there. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • A further three people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, and 14 new cases have been confirmed.
  • Pubs will be expected to serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9 if they are to reopen on 29 June, Fáilte Ireland has said. 
  • More than four years’ worth of welfare claims were processed in just five weeks after strict lockdown measures were introduced across Ireland, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has said. 
  • Phase three of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions is set to begin on 29 June, meaning the next week will prove crucial in determining whether Ireland has reached that target. 
  • Up to 5,000 people could meet in outdoor gatherings from September if the Covid-19 virus stays suppressed, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • Beijing has closed schools again, cancelled flights and urged its residents to not leave the city as authorities scramble to contain a “severe” new coronavirus outbreak in the city of 21 million people.
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered the military to oversee the country’s border controls after two people with Covid-19 left quarantine.

