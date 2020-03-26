Dáil to debate emergency legislation, US Senate passes $2.2 trillion rescue package: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

THE GOVERNMENT WILL meet this morning to consider passing further emergency legislation in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will also meet to discuss the potential impact of the virus after a new report suggested that Ireland’s intensive care beds could be overwhelmed by the coronavirus.

Last night, the Department of Health confirmed that two more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll in Ireland to nine. There are now 1,564 confirmed cases here.

On the international front, the US has passed a $2.2 trillion rescue package aimed at curbing the crisis there.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

The Dáil is expected to meet for 12 hours today to debate more emergency legislation in an effort to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have both announced that they “agree the need to form a strong stable government” to help Ireland recover from the crisis, as efforts to form a government ramped up yesterday.

Gardaí will be issued with controversial “spit hoods” to place over the faces of individuals who are arrested during the coronavirus crisis.

A new report suggests that Ireland’s ability to treat coronavirus patients in intensive care could be overwhelmed quicker than any EU country.

The Courts Service has introduced new measures, including relaxed bail requirements and more use of video link, to improve adherence to social distancing rules.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has released a report that warns that there was a high risk that healthcare systems EU will be overwhelmed as a result of the new coronavirus outbreak.

A key part of keeping a population’s death rate from Covid-19 down is the number of beds it has in intensive care units (ICU). As Ireland has 5.6 ICU beds per 100,000 of the population, just half of the EU average, it’s thought to be at particular risk of being overwhelmed.

In a crucial paragraph in its report, the ECDC says: “Hospital preparedness is an absolute and immediate priority when countries/regions find themselves in scenario 3 or 4.”

(Ireland is in scenario 3, which features “localised outbreaks”, “human-to-human transmission” and “an increasing pressure on healthcare systems”.)

In healthcare settings, surge capacity plans must be up-to-date and launched in expectation of the high demand for care of patients with moderate or severe respiratory distress. Emergency wards and intensive care wards are likely to exceed capacity very rapidly if service delivery is not reorganised.

In international coronavirus news:

US senators have passed a $2.2 trillion rescue package, the biggest in modern US history, for businesses and ordinary Americans affected by the coronavirus.

Russia will halt all international flights from midnight under a government decree listing new measures against the pandemic.

A video call of EU leaders will take place this afternoon to discuss its coronavirus response.

The UK’s House of Commons has shut down early for its Easter break as a result of the outbreak.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha