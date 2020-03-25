This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Troubling and astronomical': New York records more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

There are now more than 30,000 known cases of Covid-19 in the state.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 6:35 PM
1 hour ago 24,376 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5057651
A man wears an octopus hat in New York's Times Square.
Image: Mary Altaffer/PA Images
A man wears an octopus hat in New York's Times Square.
A man wears an octopus hat in New York's Times Square.
Image: Mary Altaffer/PA Images

NEW YORK GOVERNOR Andrew Cuomo has warned of “troubling and astronomical numbers” in the rate of coronavirus infections in New York, saying they were doubling every three days.

Cuomo said today the virus could now peak in one of the country’s most populous states in as few as two weeks, with some 53,000 people needing intensive care — numbers that could severely stress under-equipped hospitals that currently have only 3,000 intensive care unit beds.

“We haven’t flattened the curve and the curve is actually increasing,” he told reporters at Manhattan’s Javits Center, where the Army Corps of Engineers is constructing an emergency hospital in the large space that normally hosts conventions.

“We are not slowing it. And it is accelerating on its own,” he said.

“One of the forecasters said we were looking at a freight train coming across the country. We’re now looking at a bullet train.”

Cuomo said today that as many as 140,000 hospital beds may be needed in a state with just 53,000.

There are now more than 30,000 known cases of Covid-19 in the state, 5,000 more than yesterday morning. The state has had 285 deaths.

The governor urged the federal government to release some 20,000 ventilators to New York, a need he dubbed “critical.”

“Deploy the ventilators around the country as they are needed,” Cuomo pleaded. “New York is the canary in the coal mine.”

Tweet by @BBC News (World) Source: BBC News (World)/Twitter

He also urged Washington to use the federal Defense Production Act, which empowers the national government to order manufacturers to produce necessary equipment.

“We’re not going to accept a premise that human life is disposable. And we’re not going to put a dollar figure on human life. First order of business is save lives period, whatever it costs.”

The governor of New York — which has all but shut down, with only essential businesses like supermarkets and pharmacies allowed to continue operating normally — reiterated that most people who contract coronavirus will self-resolve.

He said research is underway into an antibody test that could detect the virus in people even after the infection has passed, who may now have immunity for a “significant” time period.

Cuomo also said federal authorities had authorized experiments in taking plasma from those who had been infected and transferring it into people still struggling, hoping antibodies can assist recovery.

© – AFP 2020 - with reporting by Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie