Friday 27 March, 2020
Ireland's death rate doubles and US becomes world's coronavirus epicentre: Today's Covid-19 main points

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland is now 1,819.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 27 Mar 2020, 7:51 AM
42 minutes ago 14,044 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5059178
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND HAS SEEN its biggest rise in deaths from the coronavirus in a single day, after ten new deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health last night.

The death toll here has now more than doubled to 19, while the number of cases now stands at 1,819.

Also last night, the Dáil passed new emergency measures dealing with issues such as a nationwide rent freeze, a ban on evictions, measures to allow the re-enlistment of former members to the Defence Forces, as well as retired health workers to be re-hired.

On the international front, the US has now become the epicentre of the disease globally, surpassing Italy as the country with the highest number of confirmed cases of the illness. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • A further ten deaths from Covid-19 and 255 new cases in the Republic of Ireland were confirmed last night.
  • Emergency measures addressing resources within six departments, including housing and health, were passed in the Dáil last night.
  • Internal bank documents reveal that AIB’s Covid-19 mortgage break originally required customers to have two months of savings to qualify before the bank met with the Minister for Finance.
  • The Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has reminded people of all ages to follow guidelines on social distancing amid reports of young people being admitted to intensive care with the coronavirus. 

Here are the main international points:

  • The US has overtaken China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus infections, with over 83,000 people there having tested positive.
  • China has banned foreigners from entering the country, while foreign-nationals with valid visas and resident permits will be blocked from returning to the country from midnight tonight.
  • EU leaders have failed to agree a continent-wide stimulus package to help fight the virus, and have set a fortnight to come up with a stronger response to the economic havoc wrought by the pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

