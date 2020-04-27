Most people want 2km restriction lifted and Italy is easing lockdown rules: Today's Covid-19 main points

Members of the public walk by Covid-19 graffiti in Edinburgh in Scotland yesterday.

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further 26 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19.

This includes three ‘probable deaths’, where it’s suspected the person who died had Covid-19, but a test is yet to confirm that.

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,087.

Additionally, 701 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 19,262.

Internationally, lockdown measures are set to be eased in Italy and New Zealand.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: