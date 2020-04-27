Most people want 2km restriction lifted and Italy is easing lockdown rules: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further 26 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19.
This includes three ‘probable deaths’, where it’s suspected the person who died had Covid-19, but a test is yet to confirm that.
It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,087.
Additionally, 701 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 19,262.
Internationally, lockdown measures are set to be eased in Italy and New Zealand.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- A further 26 deaths and 701 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
- Lifting the 2km rule on movement is people’s top preference in terms of easing restrictions here, according to a new survey.
- Covid-19 testing capacity will reach 100,000 tests per week, if needed, by the third week in May, HSE CEO Paul Reid has said.
- The HSE needs to ensure there is sufficient capacity to support an increase in Covid-19 testing in order to prevent “unacceptable” waiting times, the Irish College of General Practitioners has warned.
- Inclusion Ireland has raised concerns about the lack of reporting of the number of people with intellectual disabilities in institutional settings who have died from Covid-19.
- Gardaí have warned people not to fall for online extortion attempts amid an increase in reports of such scams during the pandemic.
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said experts here need to consider advising people to wear face masks in a bid to to stop the spread of the virus.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- Italy has outlined plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions as it recorded its lowest daily death toll since mid-March.
- New Zealand is also preparing to ease strict lockdown rules. The country reported just five new cases of the virus today and has not seen widespread community transition and will allow a partial reopening of the economy.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work after recovering from Covid-19.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (29)