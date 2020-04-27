This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 April, 2020
Coronavirus: 18 deaths and 386 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed at a briefing of the Department of Health this evening.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Apr 2020, 6:05 PM
File photo. Dr Tony Holohan speaking at the daily Dept of Health briefing.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has said that a further 18 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

At a briefing this evening, 386 new cases of coronavirus were also confirmed.

The latest figures bring the death toll in Ireland from Covid-19 to 1,102, and the number of confirmed cases to 19,648.

According to figures correct as of Saturday evening, 2,625 people with Covid-19 had been hospitalised with the illness. The numbers admitted to an intensive care unit numbered 353, while 5,204 of the confirmed cases were healthcare workers.

It comes just over a week ahead of 5 May, when it is expected the government may ease some of the restrictions placed upon the public.

The government said today it is aware that some people are getting “fed up” with social distancing measures but has urged them to “keep going”.

Speaking this evening, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that improvements are still needed on “important measures” as officials examine the easing of restrictions.

He said: “We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions.

The most important one is that the incidence rate of the virus needs to be as low as possible in terms its transmission in the community and within community and residential settings. In addition, the impact of the disease on rates of mortality and hospitalisations including admissions to intensive care units also needs to be at a very low level.

Holohan added: “We are very sensitive to the fact these are having a big impact on the population. It’s been a big challenge to work with them but we’ve made good progress.”

In one of the first significant adjustments to lockdown rules in Northern Ireland, authorities there have allowed cemetries to reopen for people to visit the graves of their loved ones.

Dr Holohan clarified this evening that the current stay-at-home advice here means that people are being told not to visit cemetries.

Alongside any lifting of restrictions, it is planned to have an increased testing capacity within the country. HSE CEO Paul Reid said yesterday it hopes to reach 100,000 tests per week, if needed, by the third week of May.  

According to a new survey, lifting the 2km rule on movement is the top preference in terms of easing restrictions here for the Irish public.

With reporting from Stephen McDermott

