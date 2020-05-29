This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 May, 2020
Warning over 'half return' to schools and Cabinet to discuss 14-day isolation: Today's Covid-19 main points

The deaths of nine more people in Ireland from Covid-19 were announced last night.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 29 May 2020, 8:43 AM
33 minutes ago
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE CABINET WILL meet today to discuss a number of issues relating to Covid-19.

High up on the agenda will be anomalies in the government’s wage subsidy scheme for those returning from maternity leave, which has become an increasingly dominant issue in recent weeks.

Ministers will also discuss the mandatory isolation for those who enter the country from abroad, a measure which came into effect from yesterday.

The deaths of nine more people were reported last night, when health officials confirmed a further 46 cases of the coronavirus here.

Also last night, education minister Joe McHugh told RTÉ that a “half return” to school in September will be required if the 2m social distancing rule is still in force.

On the international front, details of an easing of restrictions in the UK were announced by Boris Johnson yesterday.

But South Korea is set to limit the number of children going to school near the capital Seoul, amid concerns about a resurgence of the virus there.    

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • The Cabinet will meet today to discuss anomalies in the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme for those returning from maternity leave and mandatory isolation for people arriving into Ireland.
  • Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said that a “half return” to school in September will be required if the 2m social distancing rule is still in effect.
  • A new international study, including some Irish samples, shows that there may be a low transmission rate of Covid-19 in schools.
  • The charity Women’s Aid has reported a 40% rise in calls since the start of the Covid-19 restrictions.
  • A new study by the ESRI suggests that nearly 50% of people don’t know that they need to self-isolate if they have less common Covid-19 symptoms.
  • The HSE has told all nursing graduates this year that they will receive a permanent contract.
  • Over 98% of the 61,029 students due to sit the Leaving Cert this summer have signed up for the Calculated Grades system being implemented in place of exams. 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that small social gatherings will be allowed from next week as part of an easing of the country’s lockdown restrictions.
  • South Korea has imposed limits on the number of pupils going to schools in the capital Seoul amid a surge in new coronavirus cases.
  • Denmark has loosened its Covid-19 restrictions to let owners of second homes, extended family members, and loved ones of Danish residents in other Nordic countries enter the country again.

