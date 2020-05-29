Warning over 'half return' to schools and Cabinet to discuss 14-day isolation: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE CABINET WILL meet today to discuss a number of issues relating to Covid-19.

High up on the agenda will be anomalies in the government’s wage subsidy scheme for those returning from maternity leave, which has become an increasingly dominant issue in recent weeks.

Ministers will also discuss the mandatory isolation for those who enter the country from abroad, a measure which came into effect from yesterday.

The deaths of nine more people were reported last night, when health officials confirmed a further 46 cases of the coronavirus here.

Also last night, education minister Joe McHugh told RTÉ that a “half return” to school in September will be required if the 2m social distancing rule is still in force.

On the international front, details of an easing of restrictions in the UK were announced by Boris Johnson yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

But South Korea is set to limit the number of children going to school near the capital Seoul, amid concerns about a resurgence of the virus there.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

The Cabinet will meet today to discuss anomalies in the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme for those returning from maternity leave and mandatory isolation for people arriving into Ireland.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said that a “half return” to school in September will be required if the 2m social distancing rule is still in effect.

A new international study, including some Irish samples, shows that there may be a low transmission rate of Covid-19 in schools.

The charity Women’s Aid has reported a 40% rise in calls since the start of the Covid-19 restrictions.

A new study by the ESRI suggests that nearly 50% of people don’t know that they need to self-isolate if they have less common Covid-19 symptoms.

The HSE has told all nursing graduates this year that they will receive a permanent contract.

Over 98% of the 61,029 students due to sit the Leaving Cert this summer have signed up for the Calculated Grades system being implemented in place of exams.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: