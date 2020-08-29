Everything you need to know about the current Covid restrictions and when they’re due to be eased

THE PUBLIC HAS been urged to use common sense in the weeks ahead in a bid to stop Covid-19 from spreading further.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs the epidemiological modelling advisory group, and Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn this week asked that people obey guidelines about limiting people at indoor and outdoor gatherings, and adhere to physical distancing rules when socialising.

“In due course, we want as much of society as possible to open back up,” Dr Glynn said with case numbers slowly on the rise.

“But we can only do that if everyone in society buys into this for the next number of months, and keeps sticking with the basic measures and engages in activities in a slightly different way than we would have done previously.”

But the messaging around these “basic measures” seems to have been lost on some, particularly on those who attended a certain Golf Society function in Galway last week.

So to prevent any further confusion, here’s everything you need to know about the current Covid restrictions in Ireland when they’re due to be eased.

What measures are in place for Kildare?

Localised restrictions are to remain in place until Sunday week. Covid-19 case numbers in the county have not yet stabilised sufficiently, dashing any hopes of easing restrictions earlier than 6 September.

The Kildare restrictions were last week extended for a fortnight after being first introduced on 7 August along with Laois and Offaly.

People in Kildare are still advised not to travel outside of their county and to only undertake essential travel such as to attend medical appointments, for vital family reasons, for farming purposes or to travel to and from work that cannot be done from home.

The county’s pubs and restaurants are operating as takeaway only. Childcare facilities are still open as are retail outlets. People are advised not to use public transport unless necessary and are asked not to share private vehicles with people from outside their household.

Kildare’s cinemas, theatres, gyms, bingo halls and swimming pools will also stay closed until 6 September.

Funerals are limited to a maximum of six people for any indoor part and 25 for any outdoor part.

No sporting events or matches are to take place (other than non-contact training

outdoors with a maximum of 15 people).

Visits to hospitals, nursing homes, long-term residential care facilities and prisons are also currently suspended, with the only exceptions being compassionate circumstances.

What measures are in place for the rest of the country?

Last Tuesday nationwide restrictions were tightened after public health officials expressed concern at rising case numbers in recent weeks.

In an effort to reduce the instances of Covid-19 in Ireland the government introduced a suite of new public health measures which are in place until 13 September. A new ‘Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery’ is expected to published before then.

Home visits, whether they are indoor or outdoor, should see a maximum of six visitors from no more than three other households in a home.

These restrictions apply to social and family visits, with the government saying they are in place “to allow for physical distancing of two metres and for adequate ventilation if they are taking place indoors”.

This limit of six people does not include those living in the home.

There have been 392 active Covid-19 outbreaks which are still being managed by public health officials, of which 252 are due to social gatherings in private houses.

Cabinet yesterday decided against giving gardaí powers to interrupt and prevent house parties, having previously flagged intentions to do so.

Justice Minsiter Helen McEntee said yesterday that government felt that allowing gardaí enter the private home of someone to shut down a house party would be an “extreme measure”.

Separate measures also place limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings away from household settings. Indoors, such as at an exercise class, no more than six people from three households should meet. Outdoor gatherings should be limited to 15 people.

These changes represent a reduction from 50 and 200 respectfully.

There are exemptions for weddings, at which 50 people will be still be allowed to attend.

This week, Fáilte Ireland published updated guidance on weddings which states that guests must leave the function room/bar area by 11.30 pm and face coverings must be worn by guests when arriving to and leaving their table.

It is also advised that hand sanitiser be provided on each table for guests and face coverings be worn by staff during the service of a meal.

People aged over 70 and those at greater risk of serious illness are being advised to “exercise individual judgement to limit their interactions to a small network for short periods”.

That same group is also being asked to avoid crowded settings, reconsider staycations, and shop during designated hours.

What is open?

Firstly, you must wear a face-covering on public transport and in shops unless you have a reasonable excuse for not doing so. These laws are in place until 5 October.

Restaurants and cafes, including pubs operating as restaurants, will remain open but must close at 11.30 pm. This is actually an extension of 30 minutes on the previous rule.

The limits on gatherings do not apply to retail settings, where social distancing will remain.

Some cultural venues, like theatres, cinemas and galleries can also have up to 50 people in attendance, but only where physical distancing can be ensured.

Gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools and studios will stay open but indoor exercise and dance classes are limited to six people. All sporting matches and events must take place behind closed doors.

Businesses have been advised to keep contact details of all customers to help with contact tracing should a customer be confirmed as having Covid-19.

What’s staying closed?

Pubs.

Since 29 June, pubs that serve food have been permitted to re-open under strict guidelines, but other pubs have had to remain shut.

The date on the roadmap for when they could re-open has changed on numerous occasions, with 31 August marked as the next possible date.

The National Public Health Emergency this week advised the government that given the current rate of infections in Ireland, and the restrictions that are in place, public health experts “felt that we really weren’t in a position to reopen the pubs at this point”.

So for now, the issue is being kept under review with no new date for reopening planned.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that the National Public Health Emergency Team was working with the Government on protocols that could allow pubs to re-open in future, if the spread of Covid-19 becomes more limited.

Varadkar said he “can’t put a date” on when ‘wet’ pubs will be allowed reopen and that the priority for government over the past couple of weeks has been to reopen the schools successfully.

Any pubs that break public health guidelines could face closure of their premises under new Garda enforcement powers approved by Cabinet on Friday.

The new powers will allow for pub closures for those that breach rules such as not serving food or not maintaining social distancing on the premises.

Gardaí can issue a compliance notice to a pub owner asking them to address any issues in their business that are identified as a breach of the rules. If a pub-owner fails to take action, gardaí can either issue an immediate closure order that would shut the pub for a day or pub owners could also face a fine of up to €2,500 or a six-month prison sentence.

Gardaí will also be able to apply to the District Court for an Emergency Closure Order which could close a pub for up to 30 days.

Travel

The public is again being urged to avoid public transport, and only use it if absolutely necessary. There is also new advice on wearing a face covering when travelling in a car with someone from another household.

The government continues to advise Irish citizens and residents against all non-essential international travel.

Travel to a very limited set of locations, which are on the green list, is exempt from this advice.

Passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas are asked to restrict their movements for 14 days unless arriving from one of the green-listed countries with a “normal precautions” travel advisory from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

As of 21 August 2020, the Green List locations are Estonia, Finland, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Slovakia.

It is now a legal requirement for passengers arriving in Ireland from overseas to complete a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form.

The form is to be used to facilitate a system of follow up checks to make sure the details entered are correct. The form also ensures more accurate contact tracing, should it be necessary.