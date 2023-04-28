Investigation underway after lorry containing Covid-19 test kits stolen in Meath

GARDAÍ IN NAVAN are investigating the theft of a lorry and a delivery of Covid-19 test kits it was carrying in Slane, Co Meath on Tuesday.

At approximately 11pm, an articulated lorry with a male driver onboard was parked in a layby on the N2 Dublin Road in Fennor, Slane when he was restrained by a group of people who took control of his vehicle.

The driver was threatened and driven from the location but later released with no injuries. He reported the matter to Gardaí who commenced an investigation.

The lorry was recovered on Wednesday afternoon by Gardaí although the delivery of Covid-19 test kits had been stolen.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) from the N2 Fennor Road, between Collon and south of Slane, or surrounding areas, between the hours of 11pm to 12:30am, to make contact.

Any wholesalers or distributors who may have been approached to purchase a large quantity of Covid-19 test kits from an unofficial source are asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.