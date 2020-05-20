This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
People warned not to fall for unemployment payment text scam

The text states that the recipient is due to receive a payment, and asks them to click on a link.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 20 May 2020, 5:58 PM
10 minutes ago 1,488 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Rymden
Image: Shutterstock/Rymden

THE DEPARTMENT OF Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) has warned people about a text scam involving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The text states that the recipient is due to receive a payment, and asks them to click on a link.

The department issued a warning about the scam earlier this month but reissued it today, after being made aware of more cases.

In a statement, the DEASP said: “These texts are not from the department. Please do not click the link or reply to the text.”

The PUP is a payment of €350 per week. It is available to employees and the self-employed who lost their job on or after 13 March due to the pandemic.

About 585,000 people are currently in receipt of the payment.

In recent weeks, Revenue and An Garda Síochána have issued warnings about other scams that are circulating.

