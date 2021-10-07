Coronavirus: 1,207 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,207 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am this morning, 355 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 69 in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 984 new cases of Covid-19, 343 people with the virus in hospital and 70 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of yesterday, 5,280 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
This includes 31 deaths newly notified in the past week.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)