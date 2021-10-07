Coronavirus: 1,207 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,207 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 355 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 69 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 984 new cases of Covid-19, 343 people with the virus in hospital and 70 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of yesterday, 5,280 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

This includes 31 deaths newly notified in the past week.