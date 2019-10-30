This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Retailers warned after spate of credit card fraud in north Dublin in recent days

Gardaí are urging retailers to raise staff awareness around any suspicious behaviour.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 9:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/alice-photo
Image: Shutterstock/alice-photo

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a warning to retailers this evening after a number of cases of credit card fraud in north Dublin in recent days.

In the Balbriggan area alone, there have been five incidents reported to gardaí of credit card-related fraud in the past number of days.

These incidents involve customers using cards with either just card details and no card present, or a card has been present but past its expiry date.

In some cases, the individuals have used these cards for cashback.

With the busy Christmas shopping period ahead, gardaí are urging retailers to be extra vigilant when it comes to suspicious credit card use. 

They are especially advised to make staff aware of cases where an individual may attempt to use a number of failing cards or card details one after another for cashback. 

CCTV is currently being examined by officers in relation to the recent cases.

Investigations remain ongoing. 

