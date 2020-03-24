This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Criminal Courts to 'further stagger' start times for cases after overcrowding outside courtroom

The move comes after legal professionals expressed concern about overcrowding at the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 2:35 PM
16 minutes ago 1,198 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5055708

THE COURTS SERVICE will further stagger start times for cases at Dublin Central Criminal Court from today and inform people when they are due to attend court in an effort to improve social distancing measures.

The move comes after legal professionals expressed concern about overcrowding at the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday. 

Despite courts in Ireland now only dealing with urgent legal cases, a “glitch” at the CCJ yesterday led to dozens of people congregating outside courtrooms, the Courts Service said in a statement. 

An unexpected emergency application at one of the courts led to people having to wait outside one courtroom at the CCJ. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Fianna Fail Justice spokespeson Jim O’Callaghan TD said the courts service “needs to manage lists in such a way that courts aren’t overcrowded” and said that “only people directly involved” in court cases should be permitted to attend. 

In a statement, the Courts Service said that as a result of yesterday’s overcrowding, it had taken a number of measures to ensure it would not reoccur. 

The statement said they would be in touch with the relevant organisations regarding how to reduce the numbers of legal representatives that need to be present in court.

“We are appreciative of everyone’s cooperation as we work to maintain our high successes in social distancing to date, and in improving in areas we have not achieved the optimum results yet,” the Courts Service said. 

“The corridors in the CCJ are wide and spacious and with some direct management, along with the measures taken to date, will improve the situation from this morning,” it added. 

From today the Courts Service will further stagger lists, let people know in advance when they are expected to be there, and will have staff on duty to organise those waiting into safe and social spacing patterns, it said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie