Four leading cyber security experts to brief committee on HSE cyber attack

CYBER SECURITY EXPERTS are today to discuss Ireland’s latest cyber attacks on the HSE and Department of Health at an Oireachtas Committee on Communications.

Four leading cyber security experts will detail to the committee the skills needed to ensure sure breaches do not happen again, it is understood.

Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said the recent cyber attacks on the HSE and the Department of Health were an unprecedented assault on our public services and a threat to Ireland’s national security.

“It is critical that we understand how these attackers gained access to the HSE systems so that our national cyber security experts can develop the skills and tools needed to ensure such breaches cannot occur again,” he said.

He added that members look forward to gaining some insight from the experts in the field about the nature of the threats we face and what can be done to secure other government departments and state agencies from similar cyber attacks in the future.

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there is no evidence yet of the mass dumping of information, but he said the gardaí, the cyber-security teams and the HSE are working together and scouring for any evidence of the leaked information.

He said the authorities are monitoring it all “very, very closely”.

Martin said if anybody has any suspicions or if anybody comes across any data, they shouldn’t share it but should report it to gardaí.

Last week, the HSE obtained a high court injunction which means it is a criminal offence to share or redistribute HSE patient data.

The Taoiseach said he did not know why the government was given the decryption key that has unlocked and allowed a number of health services to resume.

He reiterated that a ransom would not be paid, but added that the hackers may not have realised that they had taken on an entire State or government or health service, adding that the data is “perhaps where they see some value”.

“These are criminals who will seek to exploit this data, but again, we’ve had very good cooperation with social media companies who’ve been very proactive with the government in relation to this and have agreed to shut down anything and take it down as quickly as they see anything,” said the Taoiseach.