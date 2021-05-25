#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Four leading cyber security experts to brief committee on HSE cyber attack

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that there is no evidence yet of the mass dumping of information.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 25 May 2021, 6:45 AM
8 minutes ago 253 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5446926
Image: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff
Image: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff

CYBER SECURITY EXPERTS are today to discuss Ireland’s latest cyber attacks on the HSE and Department of Health at an Oireachtas Committee on Communications.

Four leading cyber security experts will detail to the committee the skills needed to ensure sure breaches do not happen again, it is understood. 

Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said the recent cyber attacks on the HSE and the Department of Health were an unprecedented assault on our public services and a threat to Ireland’s national security.

“It is critical that we understand how these attackers gained access to the HSE systems so that our national cyber security experts can develop the skills and tools needed to ensure such breaches cannot occur again,” he said.

He added that members look forward to gaining some insight from the experts in the field about the nature of the threats we face and what can be done to secure other government departments and state agencies from similar cyber attacks in the future.

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there is no evidence yet of the mass dumping of information, but he said the gardaí, the cyber-security teams and the HSE are working together and scouring for any evidence of the leaked information. 

Related Reads

21.05.21 Gardaí urging people to contact them if they believe their data was shared online in HSE hack
21.05.21 Explainer: What is a decryption tool and why would hackers hand it over without receiving a ransom?

He said the authorities are monitoring it all “very, very closely”.

Martin said if anybody has any suspicions or if anybody comes across any data, they shouldn’t share it but should report it to gardaí.

Last week, the HSE obtained a high court injunction which means it is a criminal offence to share or redistribute HSE patient data. 

The Taoiseach said he did not know why the government was given the decryption key that has unlocked and allowed a number of health services to resume.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He reiterated that a ransom would not be paid, but added that the hackers may not have realised that they had taken on an entire State or government or health service, adding that the data is “perhaps where they see some value”. 

“These are criminals who will seek to exploit this data, but again, we’ve had very good cooperation with social media companies who’ve been very proactive with the government in relation to this and have agreed to shut down anything and take it down as quickly as they see anything,” said the Taoiseach.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie