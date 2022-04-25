#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 25 April 2022
Cyclist aged in his 60s dies after Co Wexford crash

It’s understood the man was cycling in a group when the incident occurred.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 Apr 2022, 7:25 AM
Image: Google Streetview
A MALE CYCLIST has died after being injured in a crash in Co Wexford. 

The cyclist aged in his 60s was injured following an incident on the R731 at Ballywilliam, New Ross that took place shortly before 1pm yesterday.

It’s understood the man was cycling in a group when the incident occurred.

He was treated by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will now take place in due course. The local coroner has been notified.

Diversions are in place to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

Gráinne Ní Aodha
