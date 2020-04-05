This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man threatened shop staff then coughed on gardaí and said he had coronavirus when resisting arrest

The man was reported to be acting aggressively at a retail premises on Dublin’s Dame Street yesterday afternoon.

By Sean Murray Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 9:16 AM
File photo. The incident occurred on Dame Street in Dublin.
File photo. The incident occurred on Dame Street in Dublin.
A MAN WHO coughed on gardaí and said he had coronavirus is due to appear in court this morning charged over the incident.

Gardaí received reports of a man acting aggressively and threatening staff at a retail premises on Dublin’s Dame Street yesterday.

It was reported that the man threw a shopping basket at staff during the incident which occurred at around 2.45pm. No one was injured in the incident.

The man in his 30s left the premises and was found a short time later by gardaí. 

He refused to give his name and resisted arrest while threatening to cough on officers stating he had the coronavirus.

He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

