DANIEL KINAHAN’S FORMER home in Saggart, Co Dublin has been sold at auction for €931,000.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) had put the house on the market with an asking price of €550,000, before it sold this afternoon for a fee almost 60% more than that.

Control of the property was granted to CAB in November 2022. It was the first to be seized from Kinahan after it was found to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, a case he did not contest.

The property, described on Daft.ie as “a spacious, four-bedroom detached house set on an expansive corner site in a gated development”, is in Coldwater Lakes, Saggart, Co Dublin.

The property comprises 3,410 square feet of living space across two floors.

According to the listing, “the home’s grand entrance is marked by a grand staircase with rich wood bannisters and grey carpeting”.

The 1,490 square foot ground floor includes a spacious front room while the open-plan kitchen, living area and dining room “boasts a unique curved island with black countertops”.

Upstairs, the 1,920 square foot first floor includes four very large bedrooms with two ensuites and a main bathroom.

The property also includes “a spacious garage which has been converted, with mirrored walls and a sprung floor, it is ideal for use as a home gym, dance studio, or recreational space,” according to the listing.