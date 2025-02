THE SISTER OF Danielle McLaughlin, an Irish woman killed in India in 2017, has said that their family “can now start grieving her immeasurable loss” following the conviction of a man for her murder.

Vikat Bhagat was found guilty of the rape and murder of an Danielle McLaughlin while she was on a backpacking trip in India eight years ago.

28-year-old Danielle, a Donegal native, was found dead in a field in the western state of Goa in March 2017.

A post-mortem examination found brain damage and strangulation as the cause of death.

Speaking after the guilty verdict was handed out, Danielle’s sister thanked the Irish embassy, as well as the public prosecuters and lawyers “involved in our fight for justice”.

Danielle’s sister Joleen McLaughlin Brannigan spoke alongside her mother mother Andrea Brannigan outside the court, telling reporters that “we are so thankful that their hard work has paid off”.

“We have lost nearly eight years of our lives fighting for Danielle, and we are so thankful that we can now start grieving her immeasurable loss,” Joleen said.

“She made the most of her 28 years and lived every day to the fullest. She was so kind an always so happy. She didn’t deserve what he put her through.”

The family said they had endured what had been effectively an eight-year murder trial with many delays and problems.

The “quest for truth” had been very tiring and family said they were glad it is over.

“We are so grateful to be here for the verdict and to see Goa that Danielle loved so much.”

Danielle had previously spent time in India as a volunteer in an orphanage and was planning to learn to teach yoga while travelling.

Danielle McLaughlin. PA PA

A statement was also posted on behalf of the family on the Trust for Danielle McLaughlin Facebook page, saying they never got to see the woman Danielle would have become.

“Because of Vikat she will forever be 28,” the statement said.

“We will never see her smile or hear her laugh and we appreciate all that they have done for our campaign fighting for this outcome.”

Rape victims cannot usually be named under Indian law. Their identities are often hidden in a bid to protect them from being shunned in society.

In this case, Danielle McLaughlin’s family have spoken to the media to raise awareness of her case.