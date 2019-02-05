This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop

The former NI First Minister claims the border backstop undermines the Belfast Agreement.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 10:07 AM
39 minutes ago 6,441 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4477216
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER NORTHERN IRELAND First Minister David Trimble is planning to take the British government to court over the border backstop – claiming that it would undermine the Good Friday Agreement by imposing a ‘top-down’ bureaucratic structure on the island of Ireland.

The announcement comes as Theresa May prepares to deliver a speech on Brexit in Belfast this afternoon as part of a two-day visit to the North.

A spokesperson for the former Ulster Unionist Party leader, now a member of the House of Lords, said last night that he planned to initiate judicial review proceedings to ensure that the backstop protocol “is removed from the Withdrawal Agreement”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme Trimble said he was concerned at the way the agreement “turns the Belfast Agreement on its head”.

“The bit of the agreement you have to handle with care is cross-border arrangements, and we have to do that successfully.

But the EU has come in and in this exit agreement that they’re negotiated, they, in the process of that, stripped out a number of competencies out of the devolved administration, out of the Belfast Agreement and put in place a number of top-down structures.

Trimble, who received the Nobel Peace Prize alongside SDLP leader John Hume for his work on the 1998 agreement, said that the backstop had originated as a result of fears in Brussels that “Ireland could become a back door whereby goods that don’t meet their regulatory standards come in”. 

He said that could be solved without the need for a hard border, but accused the British government of carrying out a ”raid on the Belfast Agreement provisions”. 

The backstop, he said, could do serious damage to Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland’s place in the UK. 

Asked about the risk that not coming to an agreement on Brexit could inadvertently bounce the island of Ireland into a hard border situation he said: 

“That’s the paradox of it.” Later in the interview he said:

Things can happen by accident and people overplay their hands and I think there’s been a bit of that.

Asked how likely his court challenge was, Trimble didn’t answer directly but said: “If it reminds people to keep their promises it will be a good thing.”

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reports that a crowd-funding page for Trimble’s challenge is set to be launched this morning with £5,000 already raised from private donors in the North. 

News of the legal challenge was announced yesterday by the pro-Brexit think tank Global Britain. 

Related Read

30.03.18 Explainer: What is the Good Friday Agreement?

“Lord Trimble says that alternative arrangements – as outlined in A Better Deal And A Better Future – should be put in place instead,” a press release said. 

The ‘Better Deal’ paper is an alternative Brexit plan published by backbench Tory MP Steve Baker, vice-chair of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group. 

Theresa May’s cabinet last November backed an agreement on the backstop that would see Northern Ireland aligned to some rules of the single market if alternative solutions could not be found by the end of the Brexit transition period in 2020. 

The revised backstop plan, which would also effectively keep the whole of the UK in a customs union with the EU until both parties no longer deemed it necessary, has been roundly rejected by Brexiteer MPs.

Last week those MPs lent their support to a new amendment proposing replacing the Irish backstop with unspecified “alternative arrangements”, as the proposal gained the support of a majority of the House of Commons. 

May said she would take this mandate back to Brussels and use it as a crowbar to try to reopen the sealed Withdrawal Agreement, which the EU has repeatedly said it would not do.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane
    75,551  18
    2
    		'It feels as if God scored an own goal': Priest who died in accident at Laois parochial house laid to rest
    42,146  33
    3
    		Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    39,747  112
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    1,257  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    186  0
    3
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    102  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    76,907  53
    2
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    54,708  36
    3
    		Setback for Liverpool's title ambitions as they're held by West Ham
    29,955  129
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    17,441  2
    2
    		Why it's important to have style icons like Vogue Williams' Mam to emulate
    10,600  0
    3
    		Bradley Cooper was absolutely terrified when Gaga invited him on stage in Vegas
    8,858  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner's teenage son in the stomach
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    'At the start I was actually going into the scrum myself': Ross making his impact felt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie