FOLLOWING THE ELECTION of the first ever American pope earlier this month, a supposed quote from the Catholic supreme pontiff in which he praised being “woke” has been shared widely online.

The quote, endorsing a term associated with American progressive politics, was seen as a significant addition to the scant evidence for Leo XIV’s political leanings, which have been agonised over online.

“To be called ‘woke’ in a world that sleeps through suffering is no insult,” reads the quote, which has been attributed to Pope Leo, and widely shared on social media, often alongside photos of the new Catholic leader.

But there is no evidence that the quote is real.

Instagram, Facebook, and X each have dozens of posts attributing the quote to Leo XIV, some with thousands of views and no indication the quote is fabricated.

In some versions, the quote is just part of a longer utterance, which reads: “To all who sent prayers, love, and hope as I begin this sacred journey—thank you. I accept this role not as a throne, but as a vow: To serve the forgotten; To uplift the broken; To speak plainly where others stay silent.”

It continues: “To be called ‘woke’ in a world that sleeps through suffering is no insult—it is Gospel. “Woke means awakened by compassion. Guided by truth. Humbled by grace. Committed to justice—not just for some, but for all. So let them mock. Let them sneer. We will still build the Kingdom—not with walls, but with love. Be awake. Be loving. Be woke.”

The term “woke” in a political context has been traced back to at least the 1930s, including the phrase “stay woke”, which was recorded in a song by the folk singer Leadbelly about black teenagers being falsely accused of crimes.

It has generally meant to be aware of racism. Its use has surged since the Black Lives Matter movement gained prominence in the 2010s following high-profile killings of black people by police in America.

More recently, it has often meant to imply someone is politically conscious, and used dismissively — especially online — by those who oppose progressive views to imply that those who are “woke” engage in performative politics or follow fashionable social causes.

Although Pope Leo’s apparent message appears to have resonated with many social media users, there is no evidence that he ever said being “woke” was part of the gospel.

The pope’s first speech, most of which was delivered in Italian, does touch on some similar themes. One part, translated into English, reads:

“I also thank my brother Cardinals, who have chosen me to be the Successor of Peter and to walk together with you as a Church, united, ever pursuing peace and justice, ever seeking to act as men and women faithful to Jesus Christ, in order to proclaim the Gospel without fear, to be missionaries.”

Pope Leo later spoke of how he wanted Catholicism to be a church that “always seeks peace, that always seeks charity, that always seeks to be close, especially to those who suffer”.

However, no part of the speech contains a quote about being “woke” or has a translation of the quote being attributed to Leo. And no other speech by Leo XIV with the quote that has circulated online can be found on the Vatican’s websites.

The earliest online version of the seemingly fabricated quote was posted on Threads on 9 May, according to fact-checking website Snopes.

The following day, the person who posted the quote replied to his own post, saying: “The fact that so many of you wanted this to be true shows how far Catholicism is from real progress.

“Yes, I made up these words, with the help of my AI friend.”

Before being elected pope, Leo XIV (then Cardinal Robert Prevost) had posted criticisms of the Trump administration’s stance toward migrants, and many prominent Donald Trump supporters have criticised the Pope for what they see as being too progressive or universalist.

