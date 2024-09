A DEER HUNTER who accidentally shot a soccer player during a match in Co Tipperary earlier this year is reported to have been identified by forensic analysis and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Rearcross FC in North Tipperary were hosting nearby Ballymackey FC in a North Tipperary and District League Division 2 game on January 6th of this year when one of its players went down injured near the halfway line about ten minutes into the second half.

The incident which occurred just after 9pm was brought to the immediate attention of the referee, and it subsequently emerged that the man had been shot in the arm.

The player was treated at the scene before being rushed to the nearby Limerick University Hospital where the bullet was removed from his arm. The player was released from hospital the following day.

Advertisement

It subsequently emerged that the player had been accidentally shot by a bullet from licensed deer hunters in the area.

In a statement at the time the club said: “all at Rearcross FC are totally shocked at the turn of events last night when our Junior B team were playing a Division 2 League game under lights and a very serious incident occurred. We are glad to say our player is well and was discharged from hospital this morning. We wish him a speedy recovery”.

Local gardaí have previously said that they were examining the weapons of licensed deer hunters who may have been in the area at the time.

Now that the results of the ballistic and forensic tests have now come back and the hunter in question has given a statement to gardaí.

The Garda Press Office have said that their investigations are ongoing