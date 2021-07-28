Investigation underway into alleged sexual assault of Defence Forces member

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a female member of the Defence Forces at a hotel in Dublin city centre.

The alleged incident is understood to have taken place on Monday in a hotel being used for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine in the south of the city.

The Defence Forces said it was aware of the alleged incident but declined to comment further as the matter is now under investigation.

“As the matter is the subject of an ongoing garda investigation, it is inappropriate and not possible for us to comment any further,” a spokesperson for the defence forces said.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.

The Defence Forces have responsibility for day-to-day oversight and quality assurance of the MHQ system. Members of the Defence Forces are there to support various agencies of Government, ensure the system runs smoothly between public and private operators at work, and to ensure the passenger pathway is safe and secure.