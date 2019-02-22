Deliveroo workers strike in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants

Deliveroo drivers at Barnardo Square this evening. Source: Cónal Thomas

DELIVEROO DELIVERY DRIVERS have gone on strike in Dublin this evening over waiting times and distance travelled for deliveries.

At around 6pm, around 50 delivery drivers gathered at Barnardo Square on Dame Street beside City Hall after attempting to meet company representatives this afternoon, spokesperson for the cyclists Raphael Duarte told TheJournal.ie.

Duarte, who has drawn up proposals to discuss with the company, told TheJournal.ie that cyclists are expected to remain at Barnardo Square and be joined by more of Dublin’s Deliveroo drivers this evening.

“We [cyclists] had a meeting on Monday to put together all opinions and what…we needed to approach Deliveroo about,” says Duarte. “We’re going too far for too little.”

Among Deliveroo driver concerns are the distances travelled for orders and length of time spent waiting to collect orders from restaurants in Dublin. “The restaurants don’t care,” Duarte. “We’re losing time.”

When an order is placed on Deliveroo, delivery drivers are given an estimated time for food to be ready at a restaurant. “But we only get to see this time when we get to the restaurant,” says Duarte. “So, we can be waiting 20 minutes after the food should be ready.”

“We’re losing money because of this. We’re not earning,” says Duarte, who says that Deliveroo refused to engage with driver representatives this afternoon when they arrived at the company’s offices on Flemmings Place.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo has been contacted for comment.