#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 27 August 2021
Advertisement

Denmark to lift all Covid restrictions by 10 September due to broad vaccination coverage

Officials say the virus no longer poses “a threat to society” due to high vaccination rates.

By AFP Friday 27 Aug 2021, 10:13 PM
1 hour ago 6,334 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5534063
Denmark has relaxed and reinforced its measures throughout the pandemic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Denmark has relaxed and reinforced its measures throughout the pandemic.
Denmark has relaxed and reinforced its measures throughout the pandemic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DENMARK WILL LIFT all of its Covid-19 restrictions by 10 September, health officials said today, saying the virus no longer posed “a threat to society” due to the country’s broad vaccination coverage.

More than 70% of Danes are fully vaccinated.

“The epidemic is under control, we have record vaccination levels. That is why, on September 10, we can lift the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

However, he stressed that “the epidemic is not over” and said the government “will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society.”

Denmark was one of the first countries to introduce a partial lockdown in March 2020, shutting down schools and non-essential businesses and services.

It has relaxed and reinforced its measures throughout the pandemic, and in April introduced a “corona passport” granting holders access to businesses like restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hair salons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

That requirement, already lifted in some places such as museums on 1 August, will end in more places on 1 September, though it will still be required to enter nightclubs and other large events until September 10.

Masks have not been mandatory on public transport since 14 August.

 © – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie