Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Criticism of military barracks memorial to ex-British soldier accused of murder

The memorial was officially unveiled last weekend.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 1:55 PM
1 hour ago 5,178 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5846951
Dennis Hutchings had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974
Image: Peter Morrison/PA)
Dennis Hutchings had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974
Dennis Hutchings had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974
Image: Peter Morrison/PA)

A MEMORIAL ERECTED FOR a former British soldier, who stood trial for the attempted murder of a man in Tyrone in the 1970s, has been criticised by the man’s family.  

The monument was unveiled at a military barracks in Holywood, Co Down last Saturday during a memorial service.

It has been questioned by advocates for the family of John Pat Cunningham, partly because the soldier died of natural causes rather than when he was on active service. 

Dennis Hutchings had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Cunningham, but the 80-year-old, from Cornwall, died last October after contracting Covid-19 before a verdict could be reached in the trial. 

Cunningham, 27, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol across a field near Benburb in 1974.

The case became the focus of attention as a number of other prosecutions were announced against veterans over deaths which took place during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

In a statement issued through the Pat Finucane Centre, which advocates for victims of the Troubles, the Cunningham family said that while it accepts “the right of all citizens to honour and commemorate their dead”, it had a number of questions for the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

dennis-hutchings-court-case John Pat Cunningham was shot dead as he ran from an Army patrol in 1974 Source: Pat Finucane Centre/PA

“…In the specific circumstances of this week’s events, (the family) would like to ask the Ministry of Defence the basis for allowing a monument to be erected on MoD property,” the statement read.

It added that Hutchings “had never offered any explanation of his actions to police on the day that John Pat was shot dead and… refused to cooperate with the RUC in the immediate aftermath” of the shooting of Cunningham, who it described as “a vulnerable adult who posed no threat” to soldiers.

The centre also raised whether the MoD had made any efforts to consult the family over “erecting a monument to the man accused in connection with John Pat’s death”.  

“Also they would ask the MoD if there are plans to erect monuments to other soldiers who pass away while there remain unresolved legal actions against them.”

The MoD has been contacted for comment.

With reporting from the Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie