A MAN WHO died after he was hit by a lorry while cycling in Castleknock, Dublin 15 last week has been named locally as Derek Doyle.

Derek Doyle, aged in his 50s, worked as an usher in Leinster House after he previously served in positions in the Defence Forces, the Ministerial Air Transport Service and the Irish Aer Corps.

The Cabra-born man was the husband of Fingal County councillor Tania Doyle.

Mayor of Fingal Brian McDonagh and Chief Executive of Fingal AnnMarie Farrell offered their condolences to Tania last week and paid tribute to her husband on behalf of the residents and employees of Fingal.

McDonagh it was a “great shock” to him to hear of Derek’s death, commending the established community man for his efforts to better Dublin 15 and the surrounding areas through helping his wife with her campaigns.

Tania Doyle, a popular councillor for the Ongar local area, told the Irish Independent newspaper today that her and her daughter are brokenhearted. She said her late husband was their best friend and their rock.

Derek Doyle with his daughter, Hazel, and wife Cllr Tania Doyle.

Local football club Clonee United and local GAA club Erin Go Bragh both paid tribute to Derek this week. A vigil was held in Castleknock on Monday night in Derek’s memory, organised by the football club.

“Our whole community is shocked and saddened by the devastating news,” Clonee United said in a post addressed to Tania and their daughter Hazel. “Thinking of you both and your extended families at this very sad time.”

Derek’s funeral will be held on Tuesday morning 31 December, at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Cabra at 10.15am followed by cremation in Glasnevin crematorium.