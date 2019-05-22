'Desperate, deluded, doomed': UK front pages react to Brexit latest

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has revealed her new Brexit plan and the UK’s newspapers have been giving their reaction.

As part of her new strategy, which May has called a “significant” and “serious” offer, the PM has said that although she didn’t think there should be a second referendum, MPs will get a vote on whether the Brexit deal should be put to the people in a vote.

The latest plan follows the collapse of talks with the Labour party on Friday. For weeks, May’s Cabinet and Labour have tried to find a Brexit both sides want in order to get some type of Brexit deal through the UK parliament.

The current draft Brexit deal, negotiated between Theresa May’s officials and the EU, has been rejected by MPs three times in three months.

So, let’s see what spin the UK’s newspapers have put on May’s “new deal” which has already been heavily criticised by MPs on both side of the house.

The Daily Mail has run with “Theresa’s gamble too far”.

The Daily Express runs with the dramatic “Besieged May’s last hurrah”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph features a less-than-flattering triptych of May at the plinth with the headline “Desperate. deluded, doomed”.

The Sun has “May’s crisis escalates: You’ll be gurn in the morning”.

Over at the i a classic Laurel & Hardy quote accompanies an awkward looking Prime Minister with the headline “Another fine mess”.

The Guardian runs with “May’s final effort to win backing falls flat as MPs reject ‘new deal’”.

And finally, the Independent sums up the reaction to the Prime Minister’s latest Brexit plan with the headline “May’s bold plan? It’s worse than the old plan’”