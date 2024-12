FAMILY MEMBERS OF the late Detective Superintendent Colm Fox, who was the lead investigator into the 2016 Regency Hotel shooting, have appeared on tonight’s episode of Prime Time on RTÉ.

The interview comes after the recent conclusion of an inquest into his death, which occurred seven years ago at Ballymun Garda station in Dublin.

The late Detective Superintendent Colm Fox Alamy Alamy

The inquest returned a verdict of death by suicide, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Colm Fox’s passing. In their only sit-down interview, his family share their reflections, offering perspective on the man behind the job and the impact of his loss.

Speaking to journalist Barry Cummins about the day Fox passed away, his wife Edel said: “That morning, he just, there was something not quite right, but I actually couldn’t put my finger on it.”

The inquest had previously heard how he was under intense pressure over the Regency Hotel murder investigation and subsequent trial.

The attack at the Regency Hotel was the main inciting incident in what would become one of Ireland’s deadliest ever gangland feuds.

Advertisement

It was carried out by three attackers disguised as gardaí and another man who was disguised as a woman. The intended target was reportedly Daniel Kinahan, who was at the event but escaped. The assassins instead shot dead one of Kinahan’s associates, 34-year-old Crumlin man David Byrne.

Patrick Hutch was charged with the murder of David Byrne, a senior member of the Kinahan crime cartel, during an attack on a boxing weigh-in at the hotel by members of the rival Hutch gang. Believed by gardaí to be the leader of the Hutch gang, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, fled to Spain and only recently returned to run in last week’s general election.

Sergeant Michael Ryan told the inquiry that he was called by Det Supt Fox into his office on the morning of his death where they had a general conversation. When talking about the Regency trial, Sgt Ryan said his superior had remarked that if he had to do it all again, there would be some things he would do differently.

However, Sgt Ryan said Det Supt Fox did not elaborate on what he meant.

He expressed surprise at the comment as there had been an “upturn” in the trial for the prosecution, which had proven “a very positive aspect” for the investigation. The trial at the Special Criminal Court subsequently collapsed due to the death of Det Supt Fox.

In the Prime Time interview, Fox’s daughter Megan said: “I knew that he was involved in this high profile case, and I knew that he was under pressure. No one really knew how bad things actually were for him.”

The Fox family is aiming to raise awareness in the hope that it may help others who are struggling and encourage them to seek support.

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines. These organisations also put people in touch with long-term supports:

Samaritans116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Text About It – text HELLO to 50808 (mental health issues)

Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 – (suicide, self-harm)