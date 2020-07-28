This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Direct Provision residents in Kerry go on hunger strike over demands to be moved to new accommodation

Residents at the former Skellig Star Hotel began the protest today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 10:18 AM
14 minutes ago 2,262 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5161698
The former Skellig Star Hotel in Co Kerry (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
The former Skellig Star Hotel in Co Kerry (file photo)
The former Skellig Star Hotel in Co Kerry (file photo)
Image: Google Street View

A NUMBER OF asylum seekers living in a Direct Provision centre in Caherciveen, Co Kerry have gone on hunger strike.

The group, who are accommodated at the former Skellig Star Hotel, say they have been “traumatised” from living in the centre and are seeking to be moved out immediately.

Earlier this year, there were 22 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the centre, which was opened by the Department of Justice & Equality on 18 March as part of its response to the pandemic.

Residents who tested positive were moved off-site to an isolation facility.

Migrant rights groups and asylum seekers living there have repeatedly called for the centre to be closed.

A spokesperson for the residents confirmed to TheJournal.ie this morning that a number of adults still living in the centre had started a hunger strike, repeating their demand to be moved out of the accommodation.

“We have been traumatised, and for us to recover from this we need to be all moved out of this accommodation immediately by Ministers [Roderic] O’Gorman and [Helen] McEntee to appropriate accommodation centres,” a statement said.

The group is also seeking access to a social worker, and a transfer to accommodation with “adequate facilities” where they can have a vulnerability assessment and get treatment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In May, questions were raised over whether or not the Department of Justice – which was then in charge of Direct Provision – knew about a confirmed Covid-19 case in an individual there before asylum seekers were moved from Dublin to Kerry.

Department officials have maintained they were only informed of the case only when they received a letter from TD Catherine Murphy.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Youth Affairs has been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie