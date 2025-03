THERE WILL BE significant disruption to traffic in Dublin this weekend, as more than 12,000 people are set to take part in the half marathon on Sunday.

Although the event and diversions are on the north side of the Liffey, the knock-on effect may see delays on other routes too, such as the cross-city E1 and E2 routes that now operate 24/7.

Dublin Bus is diverting upwards of 30 routes on the north side of Dublin.

In a statement, it said that the on-street Real Time Passenger Information screens will be affected and passengers won’t have a minute-to-minute update on next buses.

Entries for the first ever Dublin City Half Marathon sold out in under two hours.

The 13.1 mile race starts at 8.30am on Sunday and there will be multiple road closures across the capital city from early that morning until 1pm.

Advertisement

Guild Street will close from midday on Saturday.

O’Connell Street southbound will close from 3am to 1pm.

All road closures are scheduled to end by 2pm on Sunday with the exception of Guild Street, which is where the finish line is located.

Dublin Bus also highlighted the fact that the clocks move forward by one hour at 2am on Sunday.

Dublin Bus spokesperson Blake Boland, said that “the Dublin City Half Marathon is a big event for the city. But it also brings with it many road closures and significant disruption to services.

“We’re doing whatever we can to help get people around the city by diverting routes as closely as possible to the original routes.”

Boland advised people to plan journeys ahead of time using the website, rather than relying on real-time information screens at stops.